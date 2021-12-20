Lundin to Buy Copper-Gold Project in Argentina for $483 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Lundin Mining Corp. agreed to acquire Josemaria Resources Inc., a copper-gold project in Argentina, for C$625 million ($483 million).

The acquisition will expand Lundin’s copper-mining operations in South America, with a projected annual average output of 130,000 tons over Josemaria’s 19-year mine life, Lundin said Monday in a statement.

Production should start in five years. Miners and investors are bullish on the outlook for copper due to its crucial role in global decarbonization efforts.

“The acquisition of the Josemaria project complements Lundin Mining’s existing portfolio of high-quality mines and highlights our focus on disciplined copper-focused growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Rockandel.

The purchase in shares and cash represents a 29% premium to Josemaria’s average trading price in Toronto in the 10 days through Dec. 17, Lundin said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.