(Bloomberg) -- UK researchers who analyzed decades of data found that two drugs sold under the brand names Lunesta and Dayvigo appear to perform better than others, including Ambien, in treating insomnia.

A University of Oxford study, described as the largest of its kind, evaluated findings from more than 150 trials in a bid to help doctors and patients find the most appropriate treatment for insomnia. As much as 20% of the population regularly has problems sleeping, which increases the risks of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, depression, anxiety and suicide, the authors said.

The study, published in The Lancet medical journal and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, determined that eszopiclone, or Lunesta, could be effective, but may also have significant adverse effects, such as dizziness and nausea, according to a statement. Safety data on lemborexant, or Dayvigo, were inconclusive.

Dayvigo is made by Eisai Co., while Lunesta was developed by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is also sold in generic form. Neither drug is licensed in the UK.

The research shows that not all sleep drugs are created equal, and that cost-effectiveness analysis is needed. There was insufficient evidence to support the prescription of benzodiazepines and zolpidem, which is sold under the brand name Ambien, in the long-term treatment for insomnia, according to the study.

Ambien is sold by Sanofi and is also available in generic form.

The study isn’t a recommendation that drugs should always be used for insomnia, especially due to potential side effects, but the new report suggests that some can be effective and should be used in certain cases, including when cognitive behavioral therapy and other steps haven’t worked, the authors wrote.

