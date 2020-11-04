Nov 4, 2020
Luria Wins Re-Election for Virginia House Seat; Democrats Hold
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Elaine Luria was re-elected for a second term in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press projected, beating Republican Scott Taylor for a second time in an area that includes Virginia Beach.
The two Navy veterans last faced off in 2018, when Luria ousted Taylor, whose staffers were accused of forging signatures on a petition for an independent candidate in a bid to siphon off votes from Luria.
