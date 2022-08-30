(Bloomberg) -- Arla Foods amba, the dairy company which owns the Lurpak butter brand, raised its 2022 sales outlook, helped by what it described as “significant” price increases in dairy commodities.

The Danish cooperative expects full-year revenue of as much as 14 billion euros ($14 billion), up from as much as 12.4 billion euros expected previously, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The company, which is owned by 12,500 farmers, said a decline in global milk production pushed prices higher as overall demand for dairy products remained stable during the first half of the year. Still, for branded products, Europeans have started “buying less and trading down, most notably in the category of butter and spreadable,” due to higher prices, Arla said.

These were some of the highlights in Tuesday’s first-half report:

Revenue jumped 17% to 6.38 billion euros.

Lurpak sales rose 14% to 347 million euros.

Gross profit advanced 12% to 1.29 billion euros.

Net income rose 16% to 199 million euros.

Arla will give its farmers a first-ever interim supplementary milk payment, amounting to 1 cent per kilogram of milk.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.