(Bloomberg) -- Kazuhiro Sakurai admits his project of building a brewery in New York for Dassai, arguably Japan’s most famous sake brand, wasn’t the best timed or most meticulously planned. But even after running nearly three years behind schedule due to COVID and costing six or seven times more than an initial $7 million budget, he says the new venture is worth it.

The fourth-generation chief of Asahi Shuzo Co., the brewery behind Dassai, sees the brand increasingly reliant on overseas sales for growth as a long-running pandemic adds to a decline in Japanese sake consumption. Last year, shipments outside Japan overtook domestic sales for the first time in its 74-year history. He said a New York outpost, now expected to be completed this December, will be crucial to market the brand to a global clientele which he expects will eventually account for 90% of the company’s business.

“We think it’s inevitable for the domestic market to keep shrinking,” said the 45-year-old Sakurai, citing the country’s declining demographics and alcohol consumption. “Japan is still a showcase market that overseas customers look to, and we want to make sure we do well here. But we have to accept what will be lost as a result of population decline.”

As a pioneer of the high-end sake market, Dassai is known among its fans for a clean and floral taste, resulting from the heavy polishing of rice grains -- a costly technique that differentiates it from cheaper, rough tasting versions. Most high-end labels use rice polished down to less than half the original grain. For Asahi Shuzo’s premium line, Dassai 23, rice is polished down to 23%.

It also abandoned its line of lower-priced sake two decades ago and instead focused on making and marketing a luxury version of the drink. It issued expensive, limited-edition bottles that sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong for nearly $8,000 and courted sommeliers and young gourmands with the idea of pairing its bottles with fine French cuisine as well as sushi — efforts that earned it plaudits as well as some criticism from those who said it was abandoning tradition and relying on gimmicks.

While it wasn’t the only sake maker to shift on the high-end market in the past few decades, it was particularly quick to focus on the overseas market, exporting Dassai to restaurants in Hong Kong, Dubai and Paris.

Its success may appear unexpected for what was originally a small, family-owned brewer in a remote mountain village in Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, coincidentally home to another global hitmaker, the clothing brand Uniqlo.

Sakurai’s father, Hiroshi, rebuilt the brewery in 2015 as a modern facility equipped with steel tanks and a water cooling system. Some crucial processes are still done by hand, including the sprinkling of “koji” mold spores over rice to break down starch and prepare it for brewing, but the use of advanced equipment is credited with bringing more precision and scale to the operation. He also did away with the tradition of brewing only in the winter, a custom stemming from the fact that breweries offered employment for off-season farmers. Such changes allowed for better quality control and, importantly, year-round production.

The combination of its global brand cachet and large-scale production has helped the company avoid the fate of many of its domestic peers. Around half of the country’s sake brewing sites have been mothballed or shut down since the 1970s, and Japan's sake consumption has fallen to less than a third of its 1995 levels, according to government data. Asahi Shuzo, by contrast, is now on course to set a new record in annual sales, according to Sakurai, who took over from his father in 2016. He forecast sales of over 15 billion yen ($112 million) for the year ending September.

Sakurai said its biggest growth market in recent years has been China, and that Asia accounted for more than 70% of the nearly 7 billion yen in overseas sales last year. While China is still grappling with COVID, implementing strict travel restrictions as part of its containment strategy, Sakurai said sales there are already above pre-pandemic levels.

But even as Asia is likely to continue leading its sales growth for years, Sakurai sees the US sake market as crucial for the next phase of the company’s growth. He said establishing a foothold in New York was particularly important because of its diverse and influential dining scene, which still sets global trends despite the rise of other culinary capitals such as Singapore and Dubai.

“We want to make an impact on the food culture,” he said.

However, it’s unclear whether the New York outpost will help achieve that. Some Americans may still find sake, even premium “junmai daiginjo”-grade versions, to be too strong compared with wine, and the difference among variations difficult to appreciate. Many may also find it easier to pair beer or wine with sushi than to match sake with pizza or fried chicken.

But local production means that Dassai-branded sake may be more widely available at local restaurants and at retail without import tax.

“Making the best possible product at a locally-based sake brewery means we can create more opportunities for people to experience our sake,” he said.

