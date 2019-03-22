(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel gave Theresa May’s Brexit deal 50-50 odds of passing the British Parliament and said the best outcome if it fails again would be a second referendum that results in the U.K. remaining in the European Union.

EU leaders gave Prime Minister May an extra two weeks to work out the logistics of the U.K.’s departure, staving off the threat of the country crashing out without a deal on March 29, the original exit date. If the House of Commons doesn’t endorse May’s deal next week, the leaders gave her until April 12 to decide whether to leave without an agreement or request a much longer extension.

“It’s the best possible deal for the U.K. also for Europe,’’ Bettel said of the negotiated withdrawal agreement that the U.K. Parliament has rejected twice. If it fails a third time, “the best possible outcome would be a new referendum and to stay,’’ he said.

“This new delay is good if we’re able to have a deal,” Bettel said, insisting that May “has a plan” for persuading members of Parliament to support the agreement. “And I hope we’ll have a deal,” he said.

Bettel said May sent him a text message this morning saying she already is back in the U.K. to push her deal.

“She wrote me this morning during my breakfast -- I got an SMS from her,” Bettel said. “She is already in London trying to convince the members of Parliament to support the deal,” he said. “I think she did the best possible.”

