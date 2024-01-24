(Bloomberg) -- DLF Ltd., India’s most-valuable property firm, reported its best quarterly profit in six years as it sold more houses amid a boom in the South Asian nation’s real estate market.

The New Delhi-based company reported a 27% jump in profit to 6.57 billion rupees ($79 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the highest since 2017, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. However, the numbers missed the average analyst estimate of 7.21 billion rupees. Annual profit for the year ended March 31, 2024 is still set to be the highest since the 2018 financial year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

The developer’s stock nearly doubled in 2023 and outperformed the NSE Nifty Realty Index, which was the best-performing sector index. Earlier this month, the builder sold $865 million of luxury homes in just three days in Gurugram, a satellite city located near New Delhi, with non-resident Indians making up about a quarter of the buyers.

DLF is just one beneficiary of the real estate boom. Godrej Properties Ltd. sold $313 million worth of houses in Gurugram late last year, and plans to develop even more projects in the area. Puravankara Ltd., a Bengaluru-based developer, also more than tripled quarterly profit and expressed optimism on upcoming project sales.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

