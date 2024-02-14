We're able to charge more for rent amid strong retail real estate demand: RioCan REIT CEO

A new report suggests luxury rent in Toronto fell 4.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, more than any of the 10 major cities in the world it studied.

Knight Frank’s Prime Global Rental Index found the cost of luxury rentals in the fourth quarter declined by 0.6 per cent among 10 cities it reviewed, marking the first quarterly dip since 2021.

“As with most residential rental markets, the luxury segment has been characterized by a chronic mismatch between supply and demand for over three years,” Liam Bailey, a partner with Knight Frank and the firm’s global head of research, wrote in the report.

“However, while demand remains strong, the ability for tenants to continue bidding rents higher is being limited by affordability constraints. This, together with a slight improvement in rental supply, is limiting the pace of rental growth.”

While luxury rentals in Toronto saw price gains of 3.7 per cent, prices fell 4.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, more than any other city in the studied.

The next highest cities were Tokyo and New York, both of which fell 2.5 per cent.

Overall, Sydney, Australia is seeing the steepest growth, as prices climbed four per cent in the quarter and 18.1 per cent year-over-year.

“The ongoing housing shortage is primarily due to limited new construction, a consequence of pandemic-related challenges,” the report states. “Compounding this issue is the surge in demand driven by a significant increase in inward migration following a three-year lull.”

According to rentals.ca, the average one-bedroom apartment in Toronto costs $2,551 per month, while the average two-bedroom costs $3,330 per month.