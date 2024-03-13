(Bloomberg) -- German fashion retailer Breuninger is among the suitors eyeing an acquisition of Berlin’s iconic department store KaDeWe in a deal possibly worth more than €100 million ($109 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

Stuttgart-based Breuninger has tapped investment bank Macquarie as adviser and may seek a tie-up with a partner for the deal, which relates to the store’s operating business, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information is private.

Breuninger is among more than a dozen suitors that have signaled interest in buying KaDeWe, according to one of the people. In addition to its eponymous department store in Berlin, KaDeWe also operates high-end outlets in Munich and Hamburg.

KaDeWe Group filed for insolvency earlier this year to uncouple the retail operation from its high-rent property, managed by a unit of Rene Benko’s now-defunct Signa organization. While the expensive rents boosted the value of the property, they weighed heavily on the retail business’s profitability.

The preliminary custodian of KaDeWe’s retail business is working with consultancy Roland Berger on a potential sale and seeking non-binding bids on March 22, some of the people said, adding the valuation will ultimately depend on a renegotiation of the rents.

Roland Berger, the founder of the consultancy, has been a minority shareholder in two Signa units, including Prime, which owns half of the KaDeWe building. He triggered a sale option for the Prime stake in October, citing the lack of transparency on the business from Benko, Handelsblatt reported.

KaDeWe recorded €728 million in revenues in the 12 months ending Sept 30. according to a recent statement. “There is no question that the group can have a strong future with normal rents,” Michael Peterseim, chief executive officer of KaDeWe Group, said at the time.

A potential sticking point for the deal is Thailand’s Central Group, which has an interest of about 50% in both KaDeWe’s retail business and the properties. The Bangkok firm earlier this year said it “remains committed to providing full support to KaDeWe and its other European luxury stores.”

With its large online offering, 13 stores and 25 restaurants, Breuninger is seen as a natural fit for a deal. The profitable firm recorded revenues of around €1.5 billion last year, people familiar with the matter said, adding that more than half of the revenue came from online sales.

Representatives for KaDeWe, Roland Berger, Central Group and Macquarie declined to comment. Breuninger didn’t respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

