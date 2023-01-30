(Bloomberg) -- The best Valentine’s Day gifts are aimed straight at the heart. But in this guide, we’re mostly focusing on your loved one’s wrists, ears, and feet, with gifts to wear that will proudly show how much they’re loved.

Dinh Van Paris Double Coeurs R27 pendant necklace

For a truly unique piece, look to Dinh Van Paris, an independent French jewelry house founded by a former Cartier designer. It’s known for its minimalistic designs and signature notches in the pieces. The Double Coeurs R27 pendant necklace is the perfect way to show your love. It features two interlocking hearts, one set with pavé diamonds. $10,670, dinhvan.com

Louis Vuitton LV x YK LV Trainer Sneaker

The fashion world has gone dotty lately, thanks to Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with avant-garde Japanese artist and princess of polka dots Yayoi Kusama. She lent her signature dots to a host of Louis Vuitton products, but one of our favorites is the sneaker designed by the maison’s late designer, Virgil Abloh. It’s one of the subtler pieces in the collection (really), and it’s also available in black if the red is too bold. $1,360, louisvuitton.com

Winston Flowers One & Only Flowers

These flowers are a far cry from the typical Valentine’s Day arrangements you’ll find at most big florists. Winston Flower’s One & Only arrangement features dozens of pink- and red-hued blossoms, including several rare types of flowers. Four varieties of crimson roses and cherry-red Clooney ranunculus nestle alongside pink phalaenopsis orchids and tulips. It comes in a sleek gray vessel your beloved will use again and again. $750, winstonflowers.com

Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas Infinity

If you really want a wow factor that she can wear on her wrist, Bulgari’s slithering Serpenti watch has a new look this year. Instead of coiling steel or precious metals to create the bracelet, each scale is an individual rose-gold ring set with diamonds. Once assembled, the diamonds create a swirling motif that encircles the wrist. The dial features snow-set diamonds, and the bezel is diamond-set as well. In total, the watch has 486 diamonds. $85,500 (available in stores), 1-800-BVLGARI

Cartier Tank Française

The unisex Tank Française watch has been a classic since its debut in 1996, and Cartier just launched a refreshed look for the collection. The changes are all slight but combine to create a more modern look with satin finishes, a slimmed-down crown, a more comfortable and flexible bracelet, and a sunray dial with applied Roman numerals. It’s available in three sizes in steel and yellow gold, with an option of diamonds on the gold models, so there’s a perfect watch for everyone. From $3,550, cartier.com

Oura Ring

If they love to track their steps, workouts and sleep but are trying to be more present and cutting down on distractions in 2023, the Oura ring is the perfect gift. The sleek ring looks just like a normal piece of jewelry, but it provides an impressive amount of information about sleep quality, fitness and health. The best part? No pesky notifications to draw their eye during your dates. It comes in silver, gold and black, and fashionistas will love the Gucci collaboration. From $299, ouraring.com

Cadar Endless Hoop Earrings

Heart jewelry can be polarizing. While it’s undoubtedly a romantic gesture, some people find the shape to be a bit cheesy. Cadar has an elegant solution. These heart-shaped earrings are worn like classic hoops so from the front, the heart is hidden. It’s only from the side that you can discern the romantic shape. These new earrings feature rubies, the first time the New York-based jeweler has included colored gemstones in its collection. From $2,900, cadar.com

Fendi Baguette Bag

Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag gets a bold, new look. This model features brilliant red metallic sequins in different shapes and sizes. It has the Italian house’s signature FF clasp and comes with two straps. The short strap is perfect for date night, and the long one makes it easy to wear all day. $4,300, fendi.com

Berluti Silk and Cotton Track Pants

Elevate their casual look with these silk and cotton track pants from Berluti. They’re extremely comfortable but have the tailored, elegant silhouette the Parisian house is known for. The back pocket has a leather patch with the brand’s logo, and the side pockets have hidden zippers to keep valuables safe. Your weekend coffee runs have never looked so glamorous. $1,180, berluti.com

The Beauty Sleeper & Silk Pillowcase

Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with this silk duo from Beauty Sleeper, a Copenhagen-based brand dedicated to perfecting sleep. The chic, oversized sleep mask blocks all light, helping ensure a restful night. Pair it with a matching silk pillowcase to complete the look. Why silk? Sleeping on silk pillowcases can prevent hair breakage and bedhead because the hair slips along the silky surface. It can also help your skin and hair retain moisture, because the material doesn’t absorb products as cotton can. €200 ($217) (pillowcase), €160 ($174) ( mask), thebeautysleeper.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.