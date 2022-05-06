(Bloomberg) -- A Dutch luxury yachtmaker is facing supply issues after strict sanctions from Western powers targeted one of its ultimate owners, Russian billionaire Vagit Alekperov.

Some of Heesen Yachts’s suppliers in the U.K., including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, no longer supply the company because of sanctions against Alekperov, according to Sara Gioanola, a spokeswoman for the yacht builder.

“A number of our suppliers are subject to the U.K. law and this has some consequences as some of them cannot fulfill their obligations,” she said.

Alekperov, who last month stepped down from his role as chief executive officer of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, was added to a long list of Russians targeted by sanctions introduced over the invasion of Ukraine.

“He is not on the EU sanctions list – applicable to Heesen,” the company said in a statement on April 14. Alekperov is one of three “ultimate beneficial owners” and doesn’t directly manage the business in any way, according to Heesen.

The yachting industry has been in turmoil after officials in the U.S., U.K. and European Union started targeting the lavish floating palaces owned by Russia’s richest people seen as having close ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

The Dutch government announced last month that it has placed 20 yachts in the country under strict surveillance. 14 currently being built at shipyards in the country will be detained until authorities can be sure they won’t be handed over to sanctioned owners, the customs said. The government also ordered a shipyard to freeze two vessels linked to a person on the European sanctions list.

The Oss-based Heesen “is financially independent and in good shape, with a strong order book, and currently employs around 1,000 individuals in the Netherlands,” the company said. Heesen ended last year with over 200 million euros ($211 million) in sales, according to Gioanola.

A Dutch outlet Follow the Money reported on Friday that Heesen may declare bankruptcy and restart under a different owner but this option is “not on the table right now,” Gioanola said.

Rolls-Royce didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

