What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
-
Jun 25
Economists weigh in on May CPI uptick, consider July rate cut potential
Economists weigh in on May CPI uptick, consider July rate cut potential
Following the latest inflation data, economists weighed in on what the uptick in inflation means for the Canadian economy amidst hopes for another interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada next month.
-
12h ago6:44
Alimentation Couche-Tard eyeing M&A amid leadership shuffle, economic headwinds
Canada's largest convenience store chain may soon grow again.
-
17h ago7:46
Canada is a force in AI research. So why can't we commercialize it?
When it comes to turning knowledge of artificial intelligence into companies, products and investment, Canada is lagging behind — and, some experts argue, actively shooting itself in the foot.
-
16h ago10:18
Canada's largest pension fund is souring on emerging markets
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the largest investment firms globally, is seeing fewer opportunities to put money to work in emerging markets.
-
7h ago
Alberta lithium company E3 pegs capital cost of proposed project at $2.47B
A company that aims to develop the lithium that occurs naturally within Alberta's oilfield brines has pegged the estimated capital cost of its proposed Clearwater project at $2.47 billion.
-
Jun 25
Canada inflation quickens to 2.9%, reducing odds of July cut5:42
Canada inflation quickens to 2.9%, reducing odds of July cut
Inflation unexpectedly surged in Canada, a setback for policymakers as they weigh further interest rate cuts next month.
-
8h ago
Businessman Frank Stronach facing eight additional charges: police
Peel Regional Police say billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight additional criminal charges, including six charges of sexual assault.
-
16h ago4:54
Tesla is about to lose its EV market majority in the U.S.
Tesla Inc. is on the verge of losing a key bragging right it’s held for the past six years: outselling all EV competitors in the U.S. combined.
-
Jun 20
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans5:13
Homebuyers in Canada bet on more rate cuts with adjustable loans
Canadian homebuyers are increasingly opting for variable-rate mortgages as expectations build that policymakers are about to provide further relief on borrowing costs.
-
17h ago
WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
19h ago6:54
LGIM's ESG funds to sell Glencore stake on coal concerns
Legal & General Investment Management said its ESG funds will divest from Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest coal shipper, on concerns about its production of the most polluting fuel.
-
9h ago
Payments Canada names Susan Hawkins as CEO
Payments Canada says it has named Susan Hawkins as president and CEO of the organization as it works to finish a long-delayed upgrade to its financial system.
-
Jun 256:44
Alimentation Couche-Tard earnings drop as consumers watch spending
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings fell by almost a third in its fourth quarter as inflation-squeezed consumers watch their spending.
-
Jun 19
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say5:46
Canada can’t meet goal of 100 per cent EV sales by 2035, automakers say
Automakers in Canada say it’s doubtful there will be enough consumer demand for electric vehicles to reach the government’s target of phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
-
Jun 258:55
Nvidia rout takes breather as traders scour charts for support
Nvidia Corp. shares showed signs of steadying after a $430 billion selloff sent traders searching for signals as to where the bottom may be.
-
8h ago5:11
Markets today: S&P 500 rebounds with Nvidia shares turning higher
Stocks edged up in the final stretch of Wall Street trading, with a small group high-flying technology shares leading the way.