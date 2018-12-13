(Bloomberg) -- LVMH is close to a deal to acquire Belmond Ltd., a London-based operator of high-end hotels, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The French luxury-goods company is near an agreement to pay $25 a share in cash for Belmond, which would value the company at around $2.6 billion, the Journal reported. It said a deal could come as early as Friday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeff Sutherland in Tokyo at jsutherlan13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: K. Oanh Ha at oha3@bloomberg.net, Angus Whitley

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.