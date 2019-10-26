LVMH Explores Potential Takeover of Tiffany in U.S. Luxury Push

(Bloomberg) -- LVMH, the French owner of Louis Vuitton, is exploring a takeover of Tiffany & Co. to expand in the U.S. jewelry market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The French luxury group is holding talks with Tiffany, though there’s no guarantee an agreement will be reached, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Tiffany’s shares have gained 22% this year, valuing it at $12 billion. LVMH has risen 49% this year, giving it a market capitalization of about $215 billion.

A representative for Tiffany didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. A representative for LVMH declined to comment.

