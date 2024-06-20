LVMH Is Buying One of the Most Famous Restaurants in Paris

(Bloomberg) -- The old school Parisian restaurant known for serving snails and being a favorite destination of Hollywood stars such as Francis Ford Coppola is being bought by LVMH.

The owner of Louis Vuitton is making a majority investment in Chez l’Ami Louis, the bistro located in the hip central district known as Le Marais. The late President Jacques Chirac once hosted Bill Clinton there.

The restaurant, founded in 1924, will join LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s hospitality division which includes labels such as the high-end Cheval Blanc hotel chain as well as Belmond’s Hotel Cipriani in Venice, named best in the world in 2023.

“LVMH will work to preserve the unique character and family identity of the restaurant and continue to support its French savoir-faire and expertise,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

The traditional bistro, also known for serving roast chicken with its thinly cut crispy fries, sources its produce from small breeders and market gardeners, LVMH added. No deal terms were disclosed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.