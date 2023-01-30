Top Stories
-
5:47
Opportunities in small caps: Three hot picks from James Telfser
-
4:38
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
-
6:55
Tips for finding cheaper protein in the meat aisle and beyond
-
5:20
What the Bank of Canada's latest rate hike means for mortgage holders
-
5:58
Experts explain how to cope with money stress
-
5:56
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
-
-
Jan 26
Rental markets tightened across Canada in 2022: CMHC6:08
Rental markets tightened across Canada in 2022: CMHC
Canada’s rental housing market tightened last year amid surging demand that outpaced supply, even as many large cities added units, a new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has found.
-
Jan 275:03
The Week Ahead: GDP data due; Rogers-Shaw deadline
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
SPONSORED
Jan 267:58
BoC Hikes Rates 25 basis-points
Alexandra Gorewicz, Portfolio Manager, Active Fixed Income at TDAM, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the Bank of Canada’s decision to raise rates to 4.5 per cent.
Presented by:
-
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 26
As the BoC takes a pause from interest rate hikes, all eyes are on the labour market7:00
As the BoC takes a pause from interest rate hikes, all eyes are on the labour market
High interest rates cause businesses and consumers to pull back on spending. As business slows, companies review their staffing levels and unemployment tends to climb.
-
Jan 272:47
Federal government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 26
National Bank makes senior exec changes with wealth management head set to retire5:29
National Bank makes senior exec changes with wealth management head set to retire
National Bank of Canada says the head of its wealth management business is retiring.
-
Jan 27
Women-led startups fear falling behind amid tech downturn
Members of Canada's tech community say they are worried the sector's recent downturn will weigh even heavier on women founders, who have long trailed their male counterparts when fundraising.
-
Jan 275:32
How couples can team up on debt repayment
While joint debt is a shared responsibility, individual debts you bring into a relationship are ultimately yours to tackle. Still, they can get in the way of making life plans as a couple, so it may make sense for your significant other to help you with your debt in some way.
-
Jan 264:02
BuzzFeed shares surge 120% on plans to embrace OpenAI
BuzzFeed shares surged by a record on news that the digital-media company plans to use OpenAI to bolster some of its content creation.
-
Jan 274:20
Nasdaq 100 notches its best week since November
Wall Street brushed off disappointing outlooks from some of the world’s largest technology companies to push stocks higher on speculation of smaller Federal Reserve hikes as inflation shows signs of easing.
-
Jan 25
Macklem says government will make changes to deal with Bank of Canada losses3:48
Macklem says government will make changes to deal with Bank of Canada losses
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government is working on legislative changes that will allow the central bank to temporarily retain profits to cover losses related to policy decisions made to boost the economy during the pandemic.