(Bloomberg) -- LVMH revenue in the second quarter jumped as the Louis Vuitton and Tiffany owner remained resilient despite lockdowns in China and soaring inflation.

Organic revenue in the biggest fashion and leather goods unit soared 19% in the second quarter, compared with estimates of a 17% rise, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company’s wines and spirits division, which has suffered some supply constraints in the past, bounced back with organic revenue jumping 30%.

LVMH, the world’s largest seller of luxury goods, follows Richemont and Burberry Group Plc in posting results showing the appetite for luxury goods remains even as prices increase, the global outlook deteriorates, and amid continued lockdowns in China which is persisting with a zero-Covid strategy.

First-half profit from recurring operations at the owner of Dom Perignon Champagne rose to 10.24 billion euros ($10.35 billion), the statement added. Analysts expected 9.51 billion euros.

