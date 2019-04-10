9h ago
LVMH Sends Positive Luxury Signal With Sales Beating Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- LVMH gave a positive signal for the luxury industry, reporting sales that beat estimates with faster-than-expected growth in the Louis Vuitton owner’s fashion and leather division.
- First-quarter sales rose 11 percent on an organic basis to 12.5 billion euros ($14.1 billion), the Paris-based owner of Christian Dior and Sephora said Wednesday after markets closed. Analysts had predicted 12.2 billion euros.
Key Insights
- LVMH reshuffled creative directors and tapped new talent for its key fashion and leather-goods division last year, with the first collections by the designers arriving in stores this quarter, including new lines like menswear at Celine.
- The results are a sign that fresh propositions like $2,000 Louis Vuitton utility harnesses by former Kanye West consultant Virgil Abloh, and $950 low-top sneakers at Dior Homme by Kim Jones have hit the mark.
- Chinese consumers account for the biggest share of the luxury industry’s growth, and LVMH remained resilient in the face of a slowing economy there and a push to discourage shopping in duty-free tourist hubs.
Market Reaction
- The shares have gained 28 percent so far this year.
Get More
- See the statement here.
To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.