(Bloomberg) -- LVMH gave a positive signal for the luxury industry, reporting sales that beat estimates with faster-than-expected growth in the Louis Vuitton owner’s fashion and leather division.

First-quarter sales rose 11 percent on an organic basis to 12.5 billion euros ($14.1 billion), the Paris-based owner of Christian Dior and Sephora said Wednesday after markets closed. Analysts had predicted 12.2 billion euros.

Key Insights

LVMH reshuffled creative directors and tapped new talent for its key fashion and leather-goods division last year, with the first collections by the designers arriving in stores this quarter, including new lines like menswear at Celine.

The results are a sign that fresh propositions like $2,000 Louis Vuitton utility harnesses by former Kanye West consultant Virgil Abloh, and $950 low-top sneakers at Dior Homme by Kim Jones have hit the mark.

Chinese consumers account for the biggest share of the luxury industry’s growth, and LVMH remained resilient in the face of a slowing economy there and a push to discourage shopping in duty-free tourist hubs.

Market Reaction

The shares have gained 28 percent so far this year.

Get More

See the statement here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.