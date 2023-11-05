(Bloomberg) -- LVMH has agreed to buy Barton Perreira in a move aimed at bolstering the luxury group’s eyewear division, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar.

The deal values the Los Angeles-based firm at about $80 million and the plan is to expand the brand outside the US, according to the report. LVMH intends to sell Barton Perreira frames in stores it already has partnerships with in Europe and Asia and also aims to open a number of stand-alone stores for the brand, with the first in Europe, the WSJ said.

Read More: LVMH Drops as Slowing Sales Growth Shows Luxury Boom Waning (1)

To view the source of this information click here

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.