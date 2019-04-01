(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. shares, which started trading on Friday, lost some steam on Monday as multiple analysts noted there is limited visibility into the company’s path to growth and profitability.

Shares of the company dropped as much as 9.2 percent to $71.13 at 9:37 a.m. in New York, falling below its initial public offering price of $72. The stock had added 8.7 percent to $78.29 in its Friday debut.

“Following years of significant improvement, we believe market share gains and revenue growth are poised to slow as competitive pressures mount in the ride-sharing industry,” Consumer Edge Research analyst Derek Glynn wrote in a note to clients. The analyst initiated coverage on Lyft with an equivalent of hold rating, and a price target of $73, compared with the average price target of $77.74, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

