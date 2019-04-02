Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. (LYFT.O) continued its slump Tuesday, falling as much as three per cent in premarket trading, after having closed below its US$72 public offering price in regular trading on Monday.

The slump is a worrying sign for other unicorns that plan to list this year. Lyft’s IPO was seen as a test case not just for rival Uber Technologies Inc., but for a glut of highly valued startups like Pinterest Inc., Postmates Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Lyft was trading at US$66.96 at 6 a.m. in New York, having closed at US$69.01 Monday.