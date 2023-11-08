(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. reported revenue and profit that beat analysts’ estimates in the third quarter, but introduced a new performance metric that compared it unfavorably to larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Sales rose 10% to $1.16 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, reflecting efforts by San Francisco-based Lyft to lure back ride-hailing customers and regain market share from Uber by slashing prices. The company also reported gross bookings for the first time. The metric, which represents the total value of transactions invoiced to riders excluding tips, showed an increase of 15% from a year earlier to $3.55 billion.

Earlier this week Uber reported gross bookings in its ride-hailing business grew 30% in the same period. Uber operates globally, whereas Lyft is present only in North America.

Lyft’s shares were fluctuating as analysts digested the new metrics and an otherwise largely positive quarterly report. The stock fell to as low as $9.94 as markets opened in New York on Thursday before recovering to trade at $10.81 at 10:38 a.m.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were $92 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $81.7 million and compared with a loss a year earlier. Lyft said its adjusted Ebitda margin was 2.6%, the first time it’s reported that metric.

Revenue in the quarter ending in December will increase in the “mid-single-digits quarter over quarter,” Lyft said. That compares with the 11% to 12% sequential gain in the holiday season in 2022 and 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are expected to come in at $50 million to $60 million.

Chief Executive Officer David Risher, who took the top job in April, has wasted no time shaking things up at Lyft. He has said his mission is to focus on customers and get back to the basics, in an effort to close the yawning gap in market share with Uber.

Lyft has struggled more than Uber post-pandemic, as it doesn’t have a food-delivery arm that helped its rival offset a plunge in demand for rides during Covid. As Uber continued to gain market share, Lyft spent millions of dollars to lure drivers back to its platform, but has had a hard time boosting its stagnant rider base. On Thursday, it announced a new campaign timed around the holidays promising $100 in Lyft credits if a scheduled ride to the airport fails to arrive within ten minutes of user’s pickup time.

“We believe the market is looking for targets that illustrate a pathway to improving growth and profitability, without involving aggressive incremental margins that hamper Lyft’s ability to compete effectively,” Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni wrote in a note.

In the third quarter, Lyft said the number of active riders on its platform increased 10% from a year earlier to 22.4 million. Lyft also updated its universe of customers to include those who use the app for bicycles and scooters as well as ride-hailing. Based on the new metric, rides increased 20% to 187 million in the quarter, with rideshare alone up 22% from a year earlier.

Earlier this week, Uber reported its second consecutive quarter of profit and reported trips grew 25% in the quarter to 2.4 billion. The company also boasted a record 6.5 million drivers and couriers on its platform. Like Lyft, Uber has also invested heavily in making improvements to the system for drivers.

Lyft said it has seen a positive response to its Women+ Connect program, a “highly requested” feature that is now available in more than 50 cities in the US. The company also benefited from targeting back-to-school rideshares, which increased about 25% from a year earlier, reflecting a surge in new and returning riders and drivers. Also in the third quarter, Lyft launched an in-app advertising feature that will show riders ads on their ETA screens.

Both Uber and Lyft continue to wrangle with labor disputes around the country as their drivers are considered independent contractors, rather than employees. Their status that has been regularly challenged by states such as Massachusetts, California and New York, who claim it exploits drivers.

Earlier this month, Uber and Lyft were forced to pay New York drivers $328 million in back pay and carry out a series of labor reforms that will prevent further litigation over driver status.

--With assistance from Natalie Lung.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.