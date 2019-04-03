Lyft is now the most expensive U.S. stock to short, Markit says

A surge in demand for short positions in Lyft Inc., the ride-sharing company that went public last week, has made it the most expensive bearish bet in the U.S. equity market.

Tuesday was the first day investors were able to borrow shares to settle short sales, and the cost of funding a new short stake rose 100 per cent, according to IHS Markit. That makes Lyft the “most expensive to borrow” U.S. equity with over US$5 million in balances, the firm said in an emailed statement.

In the overnight settlement reports, 6.61 million shares were reported as on-loan, a market value of US$455 million, according to Markit data. The stock has dropped 4.2 per cent from its initial public offering price.

While Lyft’s made its debut amid much fanfare on Friday, the shares quickly lost some steam and have fallen below the IPO price of US$72 as more and more skeptical voices emerged.

On Tuesday, Lyft received its first sell rating from Seaport Global analyst Michael Ward, who said that the company’s current valuation required a “big leap of faith” from investors, and reflected an overly optimistic view of consumer behavior in the U.S.