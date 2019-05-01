2h ago
Lyft Loses Court Challenge to New York City's Minimum Wage Rule
(Bloomberg) -- The ride-share company had asked a New York state judge to block a Taxi and Limousine Commission rule, adopted in December, setting a minimum wage for drivers.
- Judge Andrea Masley denied the request in an order signed Tuesday
- Rule called for drivers to earn at least $17.22 an hour
- Mayor Bill de Blasio has worked to cap the growth of app-based, ride-for-hire platforms and reduce traffic congestion
- Lyft claimed rule will cost it $2.5 million per week
- Company claimed the rule “threatens to harm drivers and riders alike by reducing driver earnings, raising rider prices and undermining competition” in the industry
- Lyft also said the rule would give "an automatic and perpetual advantage" to Uber, the biggest company in the industry
- Ride-share companies classify their drivers as independent contractors who lack the protection of many federal, state and local labor protection laws, including New York’s $15 minimum wage
- The case is Tri-City LLC v. New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, 151037/2019, Supreme Court, State of New York (Manhattan).
