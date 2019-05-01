Lyft Loses Court Challenge to New York City's Minimum Wage Rule

(Bloomberg) -- The ride-share company had asked a New York state judge to block a Taxi and Limousine Commission rule, adopted in December, setting a minimum wage for drivers.

Judge Andrea Masley denied the request in an order signed Tuesday

Rule called for drivers to earn at least $17.22 an hour

Mayor Bill de Blasio has worked to cap the growth of app-based, ride-for-hire platforms and reduce traffic congestion

Lyft claimed rule will cost it $2.5 million per week

Company claimed the rule “threatens to harm drivers and riders alike by reducing driver earnings, raising rider prices and undermining competition” in the industry

Lyft also said the rule would give "an automatic and perpetual advantage" to Uber, the biggest company in the industry

Ride-share companies classify their drivers as independent contractors who lack the protection of many federal, state and local labor protection laws, including New York’s $15 minimum wage

The case is Tri-City LLC v. New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, 151037/2019, Supreme Court, State of New York (Manhattan).

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.