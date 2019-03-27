Lyft Inc. raised the price range of its initial public offering set for Thursday, adding to what is set to be the biggest listing of the year so far.

The second-largest ride-hailing company in the U.S. is aiming to sell 31 million shares at US$70 to US$72 each to raise as much as US$2.2 billion, according to a filing Wednesday. Lyft had been marketing the shares at US$62 to US$68 apiece.

Strong demand for the Lyft shares indicates a rebound in U.S. listings after a dismal start to the year, and may also signal that expected offerings by tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc. will be well received by investors.

At US$72 a share, Lyft would be valued in its IPO at about US$24.7 billion, including restricted shares and so-called greenshoe shares that could be issued later by the underwriters. Uber, the world’s largest ride-hailing company, is expected to publicly file for its offering in April, kicking off a listing that could value the company at as much as US$120 billion, people familiar with its plans have said.

San Francisco-based Lyft’s shares are set to start trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the offering with Credit Suisse Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Altogether, 29 banks were listed in the company’s filing as participating in the offering.