(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. recorded more than 4,000 claims of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019, according to a newly released safety report.

The review is Lyft’s first disclosure of safety incidents including motor vehicle fatalities, fatal physical assaults and sexual assault that occur on its platform.

It’s been almost three years since the ride-hailing giant initially pledged to produce a study, following an explosion in legal claims by passengers against Lyft and rival Uber Technologies Inc. In 2019 Uber disclosed the results of its own review, which found almost 6,000 allegations of sexual assaults involving drivers or passengers on its platform in the U.S. from 2017 through 2018.

Lyft said its 16-page report was independently reviewed by The Chertoff Group, a security and risk management firm and Raliance, a national sexual violence prevention organization.

