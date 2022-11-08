(Bloomberg) -- Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. wiped out more than a fifth of its market value in a single session as its disappointing third-quarter results make it the latest casualty of jittery investors punishing companies that fail to meet expectations.

Lyft’s quarterly numbers -- revenue, loss and the number of active riders -- were all worse than anticipated and looked grim when juxtaposed against Uber Technologies Inc.’s recent strong results. Shares of Lyft closed down 23% at $10.90, touching an all-time low.

The stinging reaction to Lyft’s results underscores an emerging trend in the US markets, where investors sell off companies that miss estimates, especially if they are dependent on consumer spending. Conversely, investors are aggressively buying companies that beat expectations, even with inflation crimping margins.

“The stock reaction reflects investor concern that Lyft’s path to recovery in its core Rideshare business has been a bit slow, and certainly not as broad as Uber’s,” D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White said. “That and the macro/recessionary backdrop may make it harder for Lyft to make meaningful further progress over the next few quarters.”

In the past week, several consumer-focused companies have been been hit hard after reporting weak results and outlooks. The list includes decoration supplier Party City Holdco Inc., online used-car dealer Carvana Co., meal-kit delivery platform Blue Apron Holdings Inc. and gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

(Updates stock move in first and second paragraphs.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.