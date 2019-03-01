(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. is shooting for the stars with its initial public offering. The ride-sharing company’s projected market capitalization to revenue multiple could make it more expensive than tech heavyweights such as Snap Inc., Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. Lyft disclosed sales of $2.2 billion in 2018, while its valuation is said to range from $20 billion to $25 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brandon Kochkodin in New York at bkochkodin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, ;Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net, Nancy Moran

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.