(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. pledged support for women seeking abortions and its drivers in Oklahoma and Texas, joining a raft of companies pushing back against restrictive laws in the two states.

Chief Executive Officer Logan Green said Lyft is working with health providers to create a program that covers the cost of rides for women in Oklahoma and Texas seeking out-of-state abortion care. The ride-sharing company will also pay legal fees for its drivers sued under anti-abortion laws passed in the two states, Logan said in a tweet

Friday.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt this month signed a law that vastly limits abortion, echoing a law already enacted in neighboring Texas that drew a backlash from companies like Citigroup Inc. and Salesforce Inc. The Oklahoma law prohibits doctors from performing abortions after six weeks, subjecting medical providers to as many as 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 for performing the procedure.

Read more: Abortion Providers Sue Oklahoma Over Texas-Like Six-Week Ban

Lyft will also cover transportation costs for employees who need to travel to find an abortion provider, Green said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.