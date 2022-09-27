(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. said it will freeze hiring in the US at least until next year, amid economic instability that’s rattled the ride-hail giant’s stock price.

“Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all US-based roles through the end of the year,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The move is an extension of Lyft’s decision to slow hiring in May. The San Francisco-based company has been focused on reining in costs and maintaining profitability in the face of a deteriorating economic outlook. Its stock has slid 67% this year compared with a 23% decline on the S&P 500 Index.

In July, the company said it planned to shutter its car-rental business and cut about 60 jobs. Lyft, which had about 4,500 employees at the end of 2021, has no plans for further layoffs, according to the spokeswoman.

