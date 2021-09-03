57m ago
Lyft Urges Companies to Defend Women Against Texas Abortion Law
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. will fully cover legal fees for any of its drivers sued under Texas’ new law that outlaws most abortions in the state, the company’s CEO Logan Green says in a series of tweets.
Green also urged other companies to join its efforts on the issue.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
