(Bloomberg) -- Autonomy founder Mike Lynch said Hewlett-Packard Co.’s executives made him a scapegoat for their "own incompetence" during the botched integration of his firm as he kicked off his defense against $5 billion fraud allegations.

On his first day of testimony, Lynch said that incoming HP chief Meg Whitman "could not cope with all the fires" after she took over the computing giant at the end of 2011. HP has accused Lynch of being the architect of a massive accounting fraud that caused it to overpay for Autonomy, once the U.K.’s second-biggest software company.

"The regime change without handover led to paralysis, flip flopping of agreed decisions and abandonment of the whole plan," Lynch said in a court filing. "HP was in crisis."

It’s Lynch’s first opportunity to rebut weeks of testimony against him in the trial, which started in March. He’s set to give evidence until the end of July -- a period of questioning that the judge overseeing the case called "unparalleled."

The American computer maker alleges that the financial fraud made it unknowingly overpay when it bid more than $10 billion for the British firm in 2011. A year later, HP took an $8.8 billion write-down on the assets. HP says that Lynch and his deputy Sushovan Hussain artificially inflated revenue -- typically at the end of the financial quarter -- to meet or beat stock market expectations.

"The commercial decisions HP challenges were, from my perspective as CEO, legitimate business judgments for Autonomy’s employees to have made at the time," Lynch said.

In his filing, Lynch addressed a key plank of HP’s allegation that he was a hands-on CEO who was aware of the improper practices at Autonomy. On the first day of the trial in London, HP had cited an email from Lynch to his senior management team about a contract with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. He said: "If there is any problem I WANT TO KNOW ABOUT IT IN A F---ING MILLISECOND from all of you."

Lynch said in his filing that he was unusually aggressive and abrupt in the email.

He said: "My usual email style is short and direct. I do not often lose my temper, but here I was plainly angry."

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser, Giles Turner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.