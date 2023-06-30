With the pilots of Lynx Air paving the way for collective bargaining, one industry expert expects a deal push prices higher on the discount airline.

Earlier this week, Lynx Air pilots and the Air Line Pilots Association announced plans to open negotiations for its first collective agreement, following the pilots of WestJet and Air Canada.

Robert Kokonis, president and managing director of AirTrav Inc., said Lynx pays a lot of the same fees as the major airlines, meaning any concessions to the pilots would likely mean a rise in prices to maintain its narrow margins.

“I find it very interesting that their pilots are already pushing to join a union,” he told BNN Bloomberg Friday. “I would’ve thought from a company culture standpoint, we might not see that pressure for four or five years, so to see that now, it does raise the question as to why that’s happening.”

Looking ahead to the summer travel season, Kokonis said those booking on low-cost airlines such as Lynx need to be wary of the potential for lengthy delays, as those carriers don’t have the robust fleet and open seating to move the passengers around in the event of a mechanical issue.

“It’s just the reality of where we’re at,” he said.

Overall though, Kokonis does not expect the same travel chaos Canadians experienced last summer when some of the country’s airports were among the worst in the world for delays and cancellations.

“All my industry partners are telling me things are relatively good and quiet,” he said.

“Overall, (it) seems to be getting better and nowhere near the issues we had a year ago.”

Still, Kokonis is advising travellers to arrive early, particularly if you’re flying internationally.