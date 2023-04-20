​M&A activity sparks investment opportunities in pharmaceuticals: Hot picks Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

There is speculation Karuna Therapeutics could be acquired: Equity researcher

There’s been an uptick in merger and acquisition activity within the biopharmaceuticals industry and one financial expert says several companies are well positioned to benefit from future anticipated deals.



In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Laura Chico, senior vice-president of biotechnology equity research at Wedbush Securities, said she see’s more companies within this space buying competitors to bring new and improved drugs into their pipelines.



“We saw finally 13 deals done over $300-million last year, we’re already at about half a dozen deals so this year, and really excited about the pace here,” she said.



She recommended Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), and Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) as her top picks in the biopharmaceuticals industry.



Chico, her family, her firm and her investment banking clients do not own any shares mentioned above.



