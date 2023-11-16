(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s lowest equity valuations are raising the prospect of a spree of takeover deals among the UK’s small and mid-cap companies.

M&A activity burst into life in the City of London on Thursday with three new deals. US candy manufacturer Mars Inc. has made an offer for Hotel Chocolat Group Plc at a hefty 170% premium, while Young & Co.’s Brewery Plc has agreed to buy smaller rival The City Pub Group PLC at nearly 50% above its closing share price.

“We’ll definitely see more bids,” said Alexandra Jackson, manager of the Rathbone UK Opportunities equities fund, pointing to greater investor clarity on interest rates and “lots of cash” at private equity firms.

H.I.G. European Capital Partners LLP also announced a deal to buy delivery company DX Group Plc for 48.5 pence a share, representing a 33% premium to where the stock traded before H.I.G. first proposed a takeover in September.

Thursday’s deal news follows recent bids for Wagamama eatery-owner Restaurant Group Plc, property search portal OnTheMarket Plc and cloud group Kin and Carta Plc. Last month, Reuters reported takeover interest in investment firm Brooks Macdonald Group Plc.

The reason for the interest is clear. The valuation gap between the FTSE AIM All Share Index and FTSE 100 benchmark has increased, as shown by the price to sales multiple, a common valuation metric. UK small-cap companies are now trading at about a 64% discount relative to the FTSE 100, compared with a premium of 40% five years ago. The pound has also fallen over the same period.

“The depressed valuations in the UK market makes it highly attractive for both corporate and financial buyers,” said Charles Hall, Peel Hunt’s head of research.

There have now been 33 announced acquisitions in 2023 valued at over £100 million ($124 million), and only one initial public offering of a meaningful size, he said. This trend continues the de-equitization of the UK market, with the number of listed companies cut by 13% over the last five years, Hall added.

The scale of premium offered in the latest deals shows just how much buyers are valuing companies more than investors. The offers valued Hotel Chocolat at £534 million and City Pub Group at around £162 million. Fellow pub firm Marston’s Plc gained as much as 4.8% on the news.

“I’d describe this as a very target-rich environment at the moment, because of the valuations,” said Rathbones’ Jackson.

