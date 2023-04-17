Stocks wavered as the possibility of further Federal Reserve policy tightening lifted Treasury yields and investors stayed on the sidelines amid bank earnings.

The S&P 500 was little changed. Two-year rates climbed to around 4.1 per cent as investors scaled back expectations for rate cuts later in the year. New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in April for the first time in five months as new orders and shipments snapped back.

Charles Schwab Corp. fell after the firm said deposits continued to erode in the first quarter and that it was halting share repurchases amid the worst U.S. banking crisis since 2008. State Street Corp. dropped as it reported clients retreated from its investment products.

“The current season’s earnings profile is rather opaque,” said Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at Swiss asset manager UBP. “The banks last week did better than expected, but we have to see what the reporting season will be like from everyone else. But the S&P is expensive at current levels so you have to ask yourself if there is really much material upside from here.”

Key events this week:

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America release first-quarter earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman discusses digital currency, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams gives a speech, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on NPR, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed’s Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0947

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2405

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 134.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.2 per cent to US$29,386.44

Ether fell 2.7 per cent to US$2,065.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.56 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.67 per cent

Commodities