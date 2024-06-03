(Bloomberg) -- Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s chief executive officer pay rose by about £2 million ($2.6 million) last year as the UK retailer’s turnaround progressed.

CEO Stuart Machin’s remuneration increased from £2.7 million in 2022-23 to £4.7 million in 2023-24, according to the British clothing, home and grocery chain’s annual report, published Monday. His package was boosted by a rise of almost half a million pounds in his bonus.

Machin has overseen a revival in sales in both M&S’s food and clothing divisions, alongside outgoing co-CEO Katie Bickerstaffe. Bickerstaffe, who will step down in July, also saw her pay rise by about £2 million, to £4.4 million last year.

The group said it was in the strongest financial health since 1997 last month, when it reported better-than-expected results for the last fiscal year.

