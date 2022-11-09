(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has suffered his first Cabinet resignation, while his government looks close to a breakthrough with the European Union on Northern Ireland. This morning’s slew of company updates, meanwhile, had another retailer and homebuilder warning about the economy — and a corporate collapse.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In the City

Marks & Spencer Group Plc: Britain’s accelerating inflation hit the company’s food division with narrowing margins as the premium supermarket chain absorbs some cost increases.

M&S saw 11% inflation in its cost of goods in the first half, which impacted the gross margin

Ocado Retail, the company’s online joint venture with Ocado Group Plc, recorded a loss as demand reverts to in-store shopping

Taylor Wimpey Plc: The firm is the latest British homebuilder to flash warning signs about the country’s housing market after a collapse in weekly sales.

The country’s fourth largest housebuilder saw the average number of homes sold at its sites per week fall to 0.51 in the second half of the year to date, compared with 0.95 in the same period in 2021

That’s as the cancellation rate for its homes rose to 24% for the second half of the year to date from 14% a year earlier, reflecting “heightened levels of economic uncertainty”

Made.com Group Plc: The online furniture company said it entered into an agreement with Next Retail to buy the brand, domain names and intellectual property of Made.com Design Ltd, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

One of the fastest corporate collapses in the UK, Made.com listed last year with a valuation of £775 million

The company’s failure was largely driven by soaring freight costs and supply chain difficulties as well as lower consumer appetite for expensive furniture due to the inflationary crisis

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak must “tread carefully” on capital gains tax, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael. While there are good arguments for taking a look, higher taxes must not mean heavier ones.

Yesterday, the prime minister suffered his first Cabinet resignation after Gavin Williamson, a senior minister and close ally of Sunak, resigned over bullying allegations.

On the international front, the UK and European Union are close to a major breakthrough in their months-long spat over post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, which has threatened at times to escalate into a full-blown trade war. A negotiated settlement is “doable” by the end of the year, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

In Case You Missed It

Barclays Plc has begun eliminating jobs across its investment-banking group, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The bank joins Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and other rivals that have trimmed staff from their investment banks amid steep fee declines.

KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal for Vodafone Plc’s listed towers arm, providing a rare bright spot for dealmakers in an otherwise slow market, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Health firms are set to dominate tomorrow morning’s rush of company updates.

AstraZeneca Plc will publish its third-quarter results in the wake of a series of guidance raises from industry peers. The drugmaker boosted its revenue guidance in July on a strong performance and sales from Covid-19 medicines, but kept its core EPS outlook for the year. Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Murphy says Astra’s current guidance looks “easily achievable,” a thesis supported by beats in both quarters this year.

Consumer products company Haleon Plc reports amid a tough consumer environment may see shoppers trading down to cheaper brands from the firm’s premium products like Sensodyne and Panadol. Also hanging over the GSK spinoff is the possible impact from litigation relating to Zantac, although it has distanced itself from that, refusing to shoulder the legal liability for the recalled heartburn medicine. Haleon expects to grow revenue by 6% to 8% this year.

