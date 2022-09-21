(Bloomberg) --

Marks & Spencer Group Plc will spend £15 million ($17 million) to support employees struggling with Britain’s spiraling cost of living.

The retailer said on Wednesday that it plans to boost hourly wages to at least £10.20 from £10, its second pay rise this year, while providing one-time £250 M&S vouchers to 4,500 workers.

Other measures include free meals every shift for employees at the company’s Castle Donington distribution center in the Midlands region. Starting in September, staff will have access to free sanitary products. M&S is also offering free financial planning workshops and online planning tools.

Rivals including J Sainsbury Plc and John Lewis Partnership Plc have also unveiled measures to support employees as prices continue to spike in the UK for everything from food to energy.

Read more: Sainsbury’s Hikes Pay, Offers Free Food to Cash-Strapped Workers

A survey earlier this summer by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that 15% of UK companies had paid or were planning to pay a one-time bonus to help staff cope with the cost-of-living crisis. A further 15% of firms are reviewing the possibility of a one-time bonus, according to the survey.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.