(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s surging inflation is squeezing profit margins at Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s food division as the premium supermarket chain absorbs some cost increases to maintain sales.

M&S’s food business, which has been the company’s growth driver in recent years, was faced with 11% inflation in its cost of goods in the first half, while its online joint venture with Ocado Group Plc recorded a loss as demand reverts to in-store shopping. The clothing and home unit, which has struggled of late, did better, with a 14% sales gain.

It’s the first earnings update under new Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin and co-CEO Katie Bickerstaffe, who took over earlier this year from Steve Rowe. M&S warned in May that the cost-of-living crisis and a full exit from Russia would prevent profit from rising this year.

M&S is still working through a turnaround after more than a decade of attempts to jump-start the business. The biggest tasks are tackling the company’s expensive store portfolio, boosting online sales and staying competitive in clothing after being dismissed as old-fashioned, ill-fitting and pricey.

M&S’s clothing division has gained market share and grown in profitability, even as profit before tax and adjusting items fell by 24% across the whole business from a year earlier. Overall trading is showing “the beginnings of a reshaped M&S,” Machin said.

Economic conditions are expected to be more challenging next year although M&S acknowledged the “slightly advantaged demographics” of its customer base.

The retailer said it’s deferring any decision about restarting a dividend to closer to the year-end, having skipped a payout to shareholders for two years. The stock has lost half its value this year.

