Marks & Spencer boosted its guidance as market share gains in groceries, clothing and homeware signal that Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin's turnaround efforts are beginning to pay off. The retailer now hopes to deliver profit growth this year. Machin's eyes are probably also glued to the latest economic data showing UK wages growing at the strongest pace on record, which may add some fuel to consumer demand.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Marks & Spencer Group Plc: The retailer now sees its interim results showing a “significant improvement” against previous expectations as it continued to gain market share in food and clothing and home businesses in the first 19 weeks of the year.

Like-for-like food sales rose by 11% in the period, while clothing & home sales climbed 6% on the same comparison, with a strong performance in stores offsetting more subdued growth in the online business

UK labor data: Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.8% in the three months through June compared with a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

That was the highest since records began in 2001 and is also ahead of the 7.4% growth expected by economists, adding to concerns that a tight labor market is feeding into inflationary pressures

Legal & General Group Plc: The pension and insurance firm said it remains on track to achieve its five-year ambitions even as its adjusted operating profit slightly declined to £941 million in the first half of 2023 from £958 million a year earlier.

Its board also intends to continue growing dividends at 5% per annum in FY24

Just Group Plc: The financial services provider expects to “comfortably” exceed 15% rise in underlying operating profits for the full-year after seeing its retail business returning to growth and retirement income sales more than doubling to £1.9 billion in its interim results.

In Westminster

Health authorities and civil servants repeatedly warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government about the potential for an infectious disease outbreak on board a vessel to house asylum seekers, according to people familiar with the matter. The warnings were given before the British government last week moved the first 39 people into the Bibby Stockholm barge moored off the south coast of England — only to be forced to evacuate within days after traces of the Legionella bacteria were detected, they said.

The Home Office said in a statement that it had worked with the UK Health Security Agency to “ensure appropriate health and safety arrangements are in place.”

In Case You Missed It

London’s fight to keep its listings is far from over. So far this year, only $946 million has been raised through IPOs, a 37% drop year-on-year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. At the same, turning your back on London and heading across the Atlantic doesn’t guarantee success: most UK companies that have listed in New York over the last decade are trading below their IPO prices.

Some experiences serve as cautionary tales for executives with itchy feet: health-care app Babylon Holdings Ltd. and online car-sales platform Cazoo Group Ltd. are both down more than 90% since listing in the US.

Looking Ahead

The Office for National Statistics unveils July inflation numbers tomorrow morning. Britain’s consumer price index is seen falling to 6.7% year-on-year from 7.9% in June, consensus shows, reflecting mostly the drop in the price cap on household gas and electricity bills previously announced by energy regulator Ofgem.

That may not be enough to allay concerns about the momentum in underlying price pressure, said Bloomberg Economics’ Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson, who continue to hold the view that the Bank of England is unlikely to pause its hiking cycle in September.

On the earnings front, insurance services firms Aviva Plc and Admiral Group Plc are due to update investors on their half-year performance on Wednesday. Other companies slated to disclose results are Balfour Beatty Plc and Marshalls Plc.

