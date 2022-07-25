(Bloomberg) -- The M23 rebel group killed at least 29 civilians over the last month since it took control of parts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Human Rights Watch.

Many of the victims had been accused by the M23 of informing government troops about rebel positions, the New York-based rights group said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“Since the M23 took control of several towns and villages in North Kivu in June, they’ve committed the same kind of horrific abuses against civilians that we’ve documented in the past,” said Thomas Fessy, senior Congo researcher at HRW. A spokesman for M23 didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Congo’s army and United Nations peacekeepers defeated a previous M23 rebellion backed by neighboring Rwanda in 2013. Renewed fighting has displaced more than 170,000 people since November, according to the UN.

Congo claims Rwanda is still supporting the rebels, which the country denies. Human Rights Watch said it had “heightened concerns” that Rwanda is backing the movement.

Last week, the chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, asked the State Department to review its support for Rwanda given the allegations it backs M23, the Globe and Mail reported.

A Rwandan government spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reduce Tensions

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has been mediating the dispute between the two countries, which committed to reducing tensions after a meeting of their foreign ministers last week. The ministers also agreed to take steps to ensure the continuation of trade and investment agreements and the resumption of air service between the two countries. Congo blocked RwandAir Ltd. flights into the country in May.

The HRW report was based on 49 interviews with survivors and witnesses of abuses, “as well as with victims’ family members, local authorities, activists, UN staff, security personnel, and diplomats,” it said.

The leadership of the M23 is largely made up of members of Congo’s Tutsi community, who said they are defending the interests of the Rwandan-language speakers in eastern Congo and fighting Hutu rebel groups with links to the 1994 genocide.

On Monday protesters calling for the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers attacked and looted buildings related to the mission in the trading hub of Goma on Congo’s border with Rwanda.

Congo’s government condemned the attacks in a message published on Twitter and said it would sanction those responsible.

