(Bloomberg) -- The EU supports the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and rejects any annexation plans for Palestinian territories, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

“We are very worried about the repercussions of the annexation decision,” Maas said during the joint press conference with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman. “We in the EU agree and are committed to the two-state solution and reject unilateral action and plans to annex.”

Maas said he had talks with Jordanian and Palestinian officials during his visit in Amman and that the priority is for reviving negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

“We believe that now is the time for diplomacy and bringing the two sides” together, Maas said.

Safadi reiterated his government’s stance, that annexation represents a flagrant violation of international law and that any annexation of Palestinian territories will not go unanswered.

