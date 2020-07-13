(Bloomberg) -- Recovery prospects brightened for the world’s largest gambling hub after neighboring Chinese province Guangdong agreed to lift quarantine requirements for travelers returning from Macau, paving the way for a revival of its languishing casino industry.

The agreement, announced on Monday night, will remove the 14-day quarantine requirement put in place by Guangdong in late March to stem the coronavirus pandemic. That measure effectively cut off Chinese visitation to the gambling enclave, leaving baccarat and roulette tables virtually empty since.

The easing of restrictions provide a much needed respite to Macau’s casino industry which saw gaming revenues plunge by more than 90% for three straight months as the highly-infectious pathogen forced countries to shut borders. The lifting of quarantine requirements will now allow high-roller Chinese gamblers, the enclave’s lifeblood, to return freely.

Macau’s gross domestic product, heavily reliant on tourism and gaming industry, shrank 49% in the first quarter of this year. Even though the casino operators reopened after an unprecedented 15-day shutdown in February, travel curbs meant tourists and high rollers couldn’t show up. Morgan Stanley estimated that the industry is losing $15 million daily in expenses.

Investors and analysts are hoping China will now take further steps to ease the resumption of visitor flow, such as lifting its freeze on the individual and group tourist visas which middle-class Chinese punters use to travel to Macau.

The coronavirus outbreak has been largely contained in Macau, although neighboring Hong Kong has seen a resurgence of cases. Macau has detected only a handful of coronavirus cases since April.

