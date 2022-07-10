(Bloomberg) -- Macau casino shares slumped on Monday as the world’s largest gambling hub shut almost all business premises, including gaming venues, to try and contain its worst ever Covid-19 outbreak.

A Bloomberg gauge of the city’s six licensed casino operators fell as much as 6.3%, and is down 20% this year. Sands China Ltd. led losses, tumbling more than 9%, while Wynn Macau Ltd. fell as much as 7.8%.

Macau starts a week-long citywide shutdown on Monday in a return to its toughest pandemic restrictions. All residents are banned from leaving their homes unless they have valid reasons such as buying groceries and taking care of elderly people living separately. Essential services such as water and gas utilities, as well as businesses like supermarkets, pharmacies and hotels will remain open.

Read more: Macau Shuts All Casinos as City’s Worst Outbreak Widens

The city reported 93 new cases for Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting June 18 to 1,467.

The shutdown -- the first since an unprecedented 15-day closure in February 2020 -- deals a substantial blow to an industry that accounts for 80% of government income and a large portion of employment. Gaming revenue has already fallen more than 50% every month since March amid a dearth of visitors after mainland China rolled out strict lockdowns and travel curbs to get its own outbreak under control.

The shutdown means “we would probably need to write-off July and likely August,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including DS Kim. He has previously estimated that most casinos could survive between nine months to two years in a worst-case scenario of no revenue.

Still, Macau’s new gaming law requires operators to set aside 5 billion patacas ($618 million) for bidding for new licenses, which would shorten the liquidity runway, Kim said. SJM Holdings Ltd. would only have one month of liquidity under the extreme scenario and Sands China six months, though Kim said he expects the companies to get extra funding from their parents.

