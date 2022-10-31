(Bloomberg) -- Macau gaming stocks climbed on bets mainland China’s looming restart of electric travel permits will boost visitation to the gambling hub, outweighing concerns about a Covid flareup in the city that prompted the closure of a major casino resort.

A gauge of casino shares was 5.3% higher at 1:05 p.m. in Hong Kong after earlier swinging between gains and losses. Wynn Macau Ltd. climbed 6.9%, while Sands China Ltd. gained 6.7% and SJM Holdings Ltd. rose 5%.

Macau Casinos Gain on Report E-Visa to Resume: Street Wrap

Despite concerns that an uptick in infections in Macau over the past week risked scuppering plans to resume easier travel for mainland visitors, China’s immigration administration said it would allow residents to apply for electronic travel permits to the city starting from Nov. 1, including for group tours and individual travel. The Covid situation is stable, though authorities will adjust border measures based on situation to promote economic and social development, the National Immigration Administration said.

Still, there’s been no public confirmation for when group tours -- an important source of tourism for Macau -- will resume. Travel consultants at China International Tourism Service said they haven’t restarted tours and haven’t received any update on the resumption from authorities. A representative at Macau’s Tourism Office and a government representative said they don’t have further details.

The resumption of e-visas came earlier than expected, which shows the Chinese government’s support of the city’s economic recovery, Citigroup Inc. analysts including George Choi wrote in a note Monday, adding that some mainland travel agencies have started to advertise Macau group tours. “Now that Macau has a clear road map to recovery, this neglected sector should recapture investors’ attention.”

Even with efforts to boost tourism underway, optimism about a gaming industry revival may be tempered in the short term by a Covid flareup. Macau is racing to stamp out virus spread after a resident who traveled back-and-forth to the neighboring city of Zhuhai tested positive, and is requiring everyone in the city to take rapid tests for three days from Sunday.

The city has also shut the MGM Cotai resort, where a positive Covid patient worked, including the casino, restaurants and shops, and put staff and guests into quarantine. The city logged 10 cases as of Sunday.

Macau has suffered an extended downturn that’s seen it lose its crown as the world’s top gambling hub due to strict Covid rules both locally and in mainland China, which accounts for the vast majority of visitation.

Both Macau and Zhuhai will now require a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours before entry until Nov. 5, according to authorities. Zhuhai also requires three days of at-home health monitoring for people who have been to Macau.

