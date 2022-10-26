(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s casino stocks pared gains after the city detected its first new Covid infection in about two months, denting optimism the enclave would soon start to welcome back group tours from mainland China.

After rising as much as 3.6% Wednesday morning, a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Macau casino stocks closed just 0.3% higher as concern about Covid damped reopening bets. Shares had rallied earlier after local media reported that Macau had given guidelines to travel agents on resuming group tours from mainland China.

Macau rolled out mass testing in some areas starting Wednesday afternoon. Health officials said at a briefing that the positive patient recently traveled between Macau and the neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai numerous times. The person didn’t move around much in the enclave though, meaning the risk of local transmission is low.

Macau’s adherence to Covid Zero means that even one new infection may risk derailing reopening efforts. The enclave endured an almost two-week city-wide shutdown in the summer that closed casinos, while the mainland’s tightening of outbound travel rules and its own outbreaks throttled the gambling hub’s tourism lifeline.

TDM reported earlier on Wednesday that four provinces and one city in mainland China are about to resume group tours to Macau, with the city’s health bureau giving them guidelines around capacity limits and Covid testing frequency.

The report didn’t say when the tours will restart. A Macau official said at Wednesday’s briefing that the date for the first group tour hasn’t been confirmed, but most preparation work for the resumption had been completed, including how to treat people who may get stranded by an outbreak. The city will now wait for the mainland to announce details.

The number of people taking part in each tour should be limited, tour guides should be tested at least once a week, and staff and participants should declare a 10-day travel history, TDM said. Temperature checks should be performed, masks worn as much as possible, seating should be fixed and itineraries recorded, according to the report.

In September, Macau announced plans to welcome back tour groups from mainland China as soon as November. Guangdong will first resume operations, and then the policy will expand to Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said.

