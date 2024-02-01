(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 67% in January from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates, as an enduring tourism boom boosts business ahead of this month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Gross gaming revenue reached 19.3 billion patacas ($2.4 billion), according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Thursday. The result was better the median analyst estimate of a 63.3% year-on-year increase, and has returned to 78% of the pre-pandemic levels.

Key Insights

Chinese tourists, who account for the majority of visitors to Macau, have continued to flock to city even though the period between year-end and the Lunar New Year holiday — which starts Feb. 10 — is typically a weaker season. Visitation to Macau almost fully recovered to the pre-Covid levels in December. The city reported 2.9 million tourists that month, compared with 3.1 million in 2019. Authorities will release data for January later this month.

The gambling hub is expected to see strong takings during the Lunar New Year. Hotel occupancy is similar to the 2019 levels, and visitation could be boosted by concerts during the holiday, according to Morgan Stanley. Casinos could see average daily gaming revenue return to 78% of the 2019 level and exceed October’s National Day holiday by 9%, the bank estimates.

Macau is shifting its focus to developing non-gaming activities such as concerts, conferences, exhibitions and sports events, after a crackdown by Beijing on high-rolling gamblers nearly wiped out its VIP sector. Casinos are betting these events could draw in more mass-market tourists to make up for the loss.

Gaming revenue in the city is expected to return to 78% of the pre-Covid level this year, with mass-market takings set to beat 2019’s level by 14%, according to a Bloomberg survey of eight brokerages.

Market Performance

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell 8.5% in January, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 9.2%.

Read More

Las Vegas Sands Rises as Chinese Gamblers Defy Economic Worries

Macau’s Tourism Boom Fuels Casino Profit Despite China Slowdown

Bars Sit Empty as Hong Kongers Make 8 Million Trips to China

Macau’s Casino Hub Revival Holds Up in China’s Slowdown

--With assistance from Jinshan Hong.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.