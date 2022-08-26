(Bloomberg) -- Macau set a new minimum revenue threshold for casinos at an easy-to-reach level, a move likely to bring relief for the Covid-19 battered industry that’s facing a slew of regulatory changes in one of the world’s biggest gambling hubs.

Authorized gaming companies in Macau can operate as many as 6,000 tables and 12,000 machines in total for 2023, the city’s government said in a statement Friday. Next year operators are required to generate a minimum 7 million patacas ($886,000) per table and 300,000 patacas for each machine. That takes the total revenue threshold to 45.6 billion patacas, which is similar to 2022’s level.

The announcement will likely be welcomed by casinos in the enclave, which has been overtaken by Las Vegas as the world’s top gambling hub. It reflects that authorities recognize the challenges facing gaming houses, which have been bleeding millions of dollars each day as China’s Covid Zero lockdowns and travel curbs dramatically cut back gambling trips.

Already taxed at 40% -- one of the highest rates in the world -- Macau’s casino companies were concerned that if the minimum level was set too high they would have to make up the shortfall to the government, following a new gaming law passed in June.

With the industry largely stuck in limbo, gross gaming revenue is estimated to have plunged 38% this year to about 54 billion patacas, down more than 80% from the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven brokerages last month.

Macau’s six casino operators, whose licenses will expire by the end of the year, have expressed interest in bidding for new permits, which will take effect from the beginning of next year. All interested parties have until September 14 to submit their bids.

