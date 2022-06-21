(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s new gaming law bill has been approved by the city’s legislature, cementing increased government oversight of casino operations in the world’s largest gambling hub.

The bill was passed after a final vote by Macau’s Legislative Assembly at a meeting on Tuesday. The finalization of the legislation paves the way for officials to begin the process of issuing new casino licenses as the current ones expire this year.

The new law will give Macau officials the power to punish casino operators for everything from under-performing revenue to threatening national security. Gaming taxes have been raised marginally from 39% to 40%, while the new licenses will be given out for up to 10 years, down from the current 20 years.

The overhaul comes as Beijing pushes the city to reduce its reliance on gaming revenue and diversify into industries including Chinese medicine, events and tourism, technology and finance. China has also accelerated its crackdown on the enclave’s high-rolling gambling sector, with the new law placing tight restrictions on how the industry could operate, over concerns on its role of facilitating capital outflow.

Macau’s six current gaming operators are expected to have their licenses extended temporarily while the tender process is under way. The tendering documents are likely to include important details like new licensing fees and what kind of commitment operators will need to make in non-gaming investment. The industry is also anticipating clarity on whether the government will grant license-holders ownership of gaming areas, or only allow them to lease the premises.

The changes to the world’s biggest gambling hub are taking place against the backdrop of a continued tourism drought that’s costing casinos millions in losses every day. Gaming revenue has plunged up to 97% during the pandemic and was still down 87% in May amid rolling lockdowns across mainland China, where most of Macau’s bettors come from.

The city is also fighting its first outbreak in eight months, with schools and non-essential shops closed after 49 cases were found this week.

